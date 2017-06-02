     close
Vortex Razor HD Spotting Scope 20-60 x 85 Angled
Unread 02-06-2017, 08:26 PM
Join Date: Jul 2016
Location: Texas
Posts: 23
Vortex Razor HD Spotting Scope 20-60 x 85 Angled
This Spotting Scope for sale. Used only a few times. Bought New Fall of 2016. Had this posted earlier but trying to add pictures and didn't know how but to start new thread.
Like New Condition. $1000
Thanks
