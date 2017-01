Vortex Razor HD LH 3-15x42mm rifle scope Selling a Vortex Razor HD LH rifle scope for $675. Scope is 3-15x42mm and 2nd focal plane, with the HSR-4 Reticle. Also comes with Butler creek caps. I purchased the scope 10/21/16 from Optics Planet and it has been taken to the range 2 times, never hunted with. It was mounted on a 30-06 with Zee Burris rings. Please text or call 949-554-9941. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger