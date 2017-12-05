Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
VORTEX RAZOR HD LH 3-15x42 G4 bdc
VORTEX RAZOR HD LH 3-15x42 G4 bdc
05-12-2017
jotrot
Silver Member
Join Date: Dec 2014
Location: Coeur D' Alene, Idaho
Posts: 181
VORTEX RAZOR HD LH 3-15x42 G4 bdc
I have for sale or trade, vortex razor hd lh 3-15x42 with g4 bdc retical comes with sun shade, cloth and factory box will come with talley light weight rings for rem. 700. 635.00 shipped
TRADES - mcmillan hunters edge for rem. 700 s/a, r/h and sporter barrel channel
6.5 barrels - ss sporter or rem. varmint
PM CELL # for pics
