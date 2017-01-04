Vortex Razor HD AMG brand new in box

Yes, this is for real! Brand new in-box Vortex Razor HD AMG EBR-7 MOA reticle.
I have been sitting on this scope for a new build but going a different direction now.
This scope is brand new, never mounted, never fired. When I got the scope I installed the battery to test illumination and it all checked out and battery was removed. I also fit checked the sunshade and then put it all back in the box.
Everything included in the box as shown in the pics below. Asking full retail $2499 shipped and insured, friends/family PayPal or check/money order. Whichever you prefer.