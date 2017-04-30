Vortex Razor HD 5-20x50 (MRAD) Selling for a buddy. He won this at a hunting banquet recently. We all shoot MOA and this is MRAD or it would already would have been mounted. He likes the scope. He gave it to me and asked me to turn it into a MOA scope.



Scope is a Vortex Razor HD. 5-20x50 with EBR2B (MRAD) Reticle. It is a FFP scope



This is brand new and never mounted. No marks on the tube. It comes with scope caps, sunshade, bubble level, manuals, factory box, and allen key.



1250 Shipped TYD



Would also be willing to trade for equivalent scope in MOA. Used NXS, SHV, Razors, let me know what you have. It may take some money going either way, but I am fine with that. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger



