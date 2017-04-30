Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page Vortex Razor HD 5-20x50 (MRAD)
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

Vortex Razor HD 5-20x50 (MRAD)
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-30-2017, 09:03 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2010
Location: AZ
Posts: 332
Vortex Razor HD 5-20x50 (MRAD)
Selling for a buddy. He won this at a hunting banquet recently. We all shoot MOA and this is MRAD or it would already would have been mounted. He likes the scope. He gave it to me and asked me to turn it into a MOA scope.

Scope is a Vortex Razor HD. 5-20x50 with EBR2B (MRAD) Reticle. It is a FFP scope

This is brand new and never mounted. No marks on the tube. It comes with scope caps, sunshade, bubble level, manuals, factory box, and allen key.

1250 Shipped TYD

Would also be willing to trade for equivalent scope in MOA. Used NXS, SHV, Razors, let me know what you have. It may take some money going either way, but I am fine with that.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Vortex Razor HD 5-20x50 (MRAD)-rzr1.jpg   Vortex Razor HD 5-20x50 (MRAD)-rzr.jpg  

Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« FS - Sightron Slll 6-24x50 | WTS Bushnell 3-12x44 G2DMR Elite Tact LRS ET3124FG & Weaver K6x38 Jap ma »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 10:53 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC