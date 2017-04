Vortex Razor HD 5-20x50 MRAD



I have a lightly used Vortex Razor HD 5-20x50, EBR-2B reticle, 10 mil elevation turret, for sale that comes with original box, vortex rings, vortex bubble level and sunshade flip caps. Please let me know if you have any questions or want additional pics.Email gunemdown2012@gmail.com . Not looking for any trades.$1,425 shipped. Last edited by Gunman2012; 04-15-2017 at 01:13 PM .