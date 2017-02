Vortex Razor HD 27-60x85 I have a very gently used New Model razor 27-60 straight spotting scope. I bought it last October, I've used it 3 times at the range. Has not left my basement since November. Will also come with a Neoprene vortex cover.

$1250 shipped (THIS WEEKEND ONLY)

May consider FFP (Mil/mil) scope trades.