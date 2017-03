Vortex Razor Gen ll 4.5-27x56 EBR-1C

Vortex Gen ll Razor 4.5-27x56 EBR-1C MRAD used but in good shape. Has minor scuffs, no dents. Very light ring marks. Tracks perfect. No issues at all. If you know anything about Vortex the warranty is awesome. Any problems at all and they will replace it. $2050 shipped