Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Vortex Razor Gen ii 4.5-27x56
02-23-2017
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2013
Posts: 244
Vortex Razor Gen ii 4.5-27x56
New in box just don't need it anymore. EBR1C mil reticle. Will consider trades for hunting scopes


Cashiers check or money order only
2050 scope only
2150 scope and 1.5 high badger unimount.
Vortex Razor Gen ii 4.5-27x56-img_0625.jpg  
