Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page Vortex Razor Gen I 5x20x50 MIL/MIL EBR-2b Reticle
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

Vortex Razor Gen I 5x20x50 MIL/MIL EBR-2b Reticle
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-05-2017, 07:19 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: May 2011
Posts: 53
Vortex Razor Gen I 5x20x50 MIL/MIL EBR-2b Reticle
I am transitioning out of the military and I need a few bucks. This scope was on a .308 for 150 rounds. I am selling it with badger ordnance 1.125 rings. They have been hit with a rattle can on the exterior. I'll be happy to clean them off if it bothers a buyer. The scope will come in its factory packing with all accessories along with the rings. PM me your number if you want pictures. Other then a light scratch on the battery housing. The scope is and looks brand new.

Asking $1700 with rings.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« WTS NIB Vortex Razor LH 3-15x42 HSR-4 | Zeiss Conquest HD5 5-25x50 Rapid-Z 1000 »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:12 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC