Vortex Razor Gen 2 4.5-27x56 mrad Brand new Vortex Razor HD Gen 2

4.5-27x56 Ebr2C mrad. Never mounted and in perfect condition. You literally couldn't buy a newer one.

This scope has too many features to mention in this post but I'd be happy to talk to you about it.

I accept PayPal or MO. Face to face will always be cheaper price as I won't have to ship.

$2325 Shipped

No trades at this time, thanks Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger