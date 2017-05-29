Vortex Razor gen 1 EBR-2 MOA I have a Vortex Razor Gen1 5-20x50 Ebr2

includes the original box, papers, rings, scope level, caps and sunshade.

This is the 25 MOA per revolution, in good shape glass is clean and clear.

I purchased a AMG and is the reason this is for sale.

$1350




