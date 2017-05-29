Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Vortex Razor gen 1 EBR-2 MOA
05-29-2017, 02:14 PM
240weatherby
Bronze Member
Join Date: Jun 2016
Location: Bruce WI
Posts: 65
Vortex Razor gen 1 EBR-2 MOA
I have a Vortex Razor Gen1 5-20x50 Ebr2
includes the original box, papers, rings, scope level, caps and sunshade.
This is the 25 MOA per revolution, in good shape glass is clean and clear.
I purchased a AMG and is the reason this is for sale.
$1350
