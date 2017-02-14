Vortex Razor 8x42's and 20-60 Straight Spotter



I have two Vortex Razor items for sale. The first one is a pair of Razor 8x42 bino's. They are in great shape and will come with original box, case, strap AND a new vortex bino harness, still in original packaging. These retail for about $1200, looking for $925 shipped.*Second item is a Razor 20-60x85mm straight spotting scope. Spotter is in great shape and will come with protective cover and original box. This is the grey version pictured below. These retail at $1300+. Looking for $1075 shipped.*These prices are for PayPal GIFT ONLY. If you want to send regular PayPal then you pal all fees. Cashiers check, personal (held until cleared), are also fine. NO TRADESI can post actual pictures later if anyone is interested. Thanks

