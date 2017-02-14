Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Vortex Razor 8x42's and 20-60 Straight Spotter
Unread 02-14-2017, 01:38 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2014
Location: Beaverton, OR
Posts: 38
Vortex Razor 8x42's and 20-60 Straight Spotter
I have two Vortex Razor items for sale. The first one is a pair of Razor 8x42 bino's. They are in great shape and will come with original box, case, strap AND a new vortex bino harness, still in original packaging. These retail for about $1200, looking for $925 shipped.*

Second item is a Razor 20-60x85mm straight spotting scope. Spotter is in great shape and will come with protective cover and original box. This is the grey version pictured below. These retail at $1300+. Looking for $1075 shipped.*

These prices are for PayPal GIFT ONLY. If you want to send regular PayPal then you pal all fees. Cashiers check, personal (held until cleared), are also fine. NO TRADES

I can post actual pictures later if anyone is interested. Thanks


__________________
Precision Rifle Series member #261
5th place overall nationally 2015
"Everyone hopes to win, winners expect to win"
