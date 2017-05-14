Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page Vortex razor 5x20 gen 1 MOA/MOA
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

Vortex razor 5x20 gen 1 MOA/MOA
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-14-2017, 09:26 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2011
Posts: 47
Vortex razor 5x20 gen 1 MOA/MOA
Well, I impulse bought a new scope for my new rifle, I was planning on swapping this scope over, but the rifle it's on now will be sold to fund the new one. So this scope has to go before the boss gets mad.

The scope has had 136 .338 LM rounds though it and has performed flawlessly. There is one small paint ding towards the objective lense and the turrets have a little wear on them from hunting, but other than that the scope is in great shape, always used with lens caps.

Will come with the vortex (seekins) rings also.

Let's try $1350 shipped and insured for a quick sale

Edited to add, will come with original box, I think I still have everything that came with it also.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Vortex razor 5x20 gen 1 MOA/MOA-img_1337.jpg   Vortex razor 5x20 gen 1 MOA/MOA-img_1336.jpg  

Vortex razor 5x20 gen 1 MOA/MOA-img_1335.jpg  
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Burris XTR II 8-40x50 | WTS Scope rings - APA, Larue »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:52 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC