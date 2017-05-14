Vortex razor 5x20 gen 1 MOA/MOA Well, I impulse bought a new scope for my new rifle, I was planning on swapping this scope over, but the rifle it's on now will be sold to fund the new one. So this scope has to go before the boss gets mad.



The scope has had 136 .338 LM rounds though it and has performed flawlessly. There is one small paint ding towards the objective lense and the turrets have a little wear on them from hunting, but other than that the scope is in great shape, always used with lens caps.



Will come with the vortex (seekins) rings also.



Let's try $1350 shipped and insured for a quick sale



Edited to add, will come with original box, I think I still have everything that came with it also. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger



