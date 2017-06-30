Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Optics For Sale
Vortex Razor 5-25x50
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Optics For Sale
Including mounting systems
Vortex Razor 5-25x50
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
06-30-2017, 08:11 AM
Jeremyc
Silver Member
Join Date: Oct 2014
Posts: 215
Vortex Razor 5-25x50
I'm selling my Gen 1 Razor 5-20x50. Has had some use. Good scope $1050 shipped CONUS. Comes with Vortex medium rings and a bubble level. Mil/Mil FFP with the EBR-2B Christmas tree reticle
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Bushnell 10x40 Mildot
|
Lot of 4 scopes for sale: Nikon, Burris, Millett
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
02:49 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC