Vortex Razor 5-20x50 I have a gen 1 razor to sell. The scope has the EBR-1 moa reticle, with the 25 moa per revolution turrets. The original box, level, and flip up scope caps come with, as well as the scope rings. The glass is in excellent condition as it has had the caps on it at all times. There is one ding in the sunshade as seen in the picture. There are no scrapes or scratches on the scope itself. I will consider trades. Asking $1400 shipped. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger