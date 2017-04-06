Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Vortex Razor 5-20 - MOA - Rings - Level
06-04-2017, 07:58 PM
Join Date: Apr 2012
Location: CO
Posts: 43
Vortex Razor 5-20 - MOA - Rings - Level
I have a Razor HD 5-20x50 with the EBR-1 MOA reticle for sale/trade. 25 MOA turrets. I bought it here a few months ago and haven't used it, going to stick with a mil reticle. Previous owner said it was on a 308 for 300 rounds. It is in excellent 9/10 shape, glass is perfect, illumination works, no dings or dents in the finish. There are very slight ring marks and a little wear on the elevation turret (see pic). Comes with IOR low 35mm rings/box/sunshade/level/manual/lense cloth/etc.


Asking $1300 shipped or trade/partial for the following:

Tempest, Surgeon or similar short actions with WSM bolt face
8 twist 7mm proof CF barrel
Vortex Razor 1-6
Maybe something else?
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Vortex Razor 5-20 - MOA - Rings - Level-razor1.jpg   Vortex Razor 5-20 - MOA - Rings - Level-razor2.jpg  

Vortex Razor 5-20 - MOA - Rings - Level-razor-box.jpg  
