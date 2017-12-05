Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Vortex Razor 20-60 Straight Spotter $950
05-12-2017
Vortex Razor 20-60 Straight Spotter $950
Have a used Vortex Razor Spotting scope that is in great shape. I just don't need it any more. Looking for $950. Have a manfrotto tripod with pistol grip I can throw in for $100.

Please email Ryan@combsaz.com for quicker response and pics

Thanks in advance
