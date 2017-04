Vortex PST (Gen II) 5-25x50 EBR4 MOA Like new



Up for sale is a Vortex Viper PST 5-25x50 scope with the EBR4 MOA second focal plane Reticle. I bought it, mounted it and decided that I wanted something shorter so it's up for sale. There's not a scratch anywhere on it, it's like new with the box and paperwork. Looking for $800 shipped via USPS priority mail. Thanks for looking.Mac