Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Optics For Sale
Vortex pst 6-24 ebr1 mrad $515
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Optics For Sale
Including mounting systems
Vortex pst 6-24 ebr1 mrad $515
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
12-30-2016, 04:22 AM
woodhall jr
Junior Member
Join Date: Dec 2015
Posts: 29
Vortex pst 6-24 ebr1 mrad $515
Second focal plane. Has slight ring marks. I can send pics. I can't find the original box but do have zero shims that have never been used. $515 shipped
7two4-88two-zero378
#
2
12-30-2016, 07:20 AM
vegas steve
Platinum Member
Join Date: May 2012
Location: columbus,ohio
Posts: 1,453
Re: Vortex pst 6-24 ebr1 mrad $515
Any trades?
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Leica 4.5-14x42 fs or trade for 444 or .450
| -
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
07:30 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2016, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC