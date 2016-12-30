     close
Vortex pst 6-24 ebr1 mrad $515
Unread 12-30-2016, 04:22 AM
Vortex pst 6-24 ebr1 mrad $515
Second focal plane. Has slight ring marks. I can send pics. I can't find the original box but do have zero shims that have never been used. $515 shipped
7two4-88two-zero378
    Unread 12-30-2016, 07:20 AM
    Re: Vortex pst 6-24 ebr1 mrad $515
    Any trades?
