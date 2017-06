Vortex Optics Razor HD 5-20x50 MOA riflescope Selling a brand new, in the box Vortex Razor HD 5-20x50 Riflescope. Has the EBR-2B (MOA) reticle and also comes with a brand new bubble level for the scope. Amazing long-range scope and has an illuminated reticle. Vortex's VIP Unconditional Lifetime Warranty is the best in the business and fully transferable to any owner of the scope. Will sell for $1500 Shipped Lower 48 OBO Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger