Vortex Kaibab 15X56 Binoculars For sale is a pair of Vortex Kaibab 15X56 Binoculars, only about 5 years old and very little use. I took them on a mule deer hunt in New Mexico a few years back and they worked great I just don't use them much any more. Asking $800, pm or call or text 701-two three eight -99 three 0



Mike Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger