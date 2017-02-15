Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Vortex HSLR, Aimpoint, Kelbly
02-15-2017, 07:05 PM
Join Date: Dec 2012
Location: Louisiana
Posts: 307
Vortex HSLR, Aimpoint, Kelbly
Items for sale (prices include shipping):

1. Very good condition Vortex HSLR 4-16x50 with Dead-hold BDC reticle. This scope was mounted on my 308 and made 1 trip to the range thereafter. It has been sitting in the safe for over a year so its time to let it go.
$500 for scope and Burris rings
$475 scope only

2. Aimpoint CompM2 with 4 MOA in A.R.M.S. #17 single lever, Tri-lock mount. Sold the AR it was mounted on so I have no need for this sight.
$425

3. Kelblys 34mm picatinny rings, black anodized. I mounted my scope in these rings and realized that they are too high for my stock. They are in new condition.
$90

Items are listed elsewhere.
02-15-2017, 07:15 PM
Re: Vortex HSLR, Aimpoint, Kelbly
Pics
Vortex HSLR, Aimpoint, Kelbly-img_9356.jpg   Vortex HSLR, Aimpoint, Kelbly-img_9360.jpg  

Vortex HSLR, Aimpoint, Kelbly-img_9358.jpg  
