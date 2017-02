Vortex hs-lr 4-16x50 ffp moa I'm selling this scope because I bought a different one for the 6.5 it was on. It literally has less than 20 rounds shot through it. Comes with box, cards, manual... I'll even throw in the bubble level and sun shade to sweeten the deal. glass is perfect. tube is mint.If your interested shoot me a text as I'm not on here much. $675 shipped to your door.



97074nine053I Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger