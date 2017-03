Vortex diamondback 4x12 A vortex diamondback 4x12x49 dead hold bdc in like new condition, was mounted and then taken off, comes with box, paperwork, vortex pop up lens covers, cleaning cloth. This scope is argon purged and carries a lifetime no fault warranty, ADDITIONAL PICS AVAILABLE



150.00 tyd conus Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger