Vortex Diamondback 20-60x60 Spotting Scope - Angled Lightly used. No issues, no damage. Not much to say, title says it all. I just don't use it.



$300.00 shipped CONUS



Trades: lightly used, comparable street-priced binoculars in the 8-10 power range ($500 list, $400 street price). Vortex, Leupold, Cabelas brand.



I'll get some pictures up tonight.