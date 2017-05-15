Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Optics For Sale
Vortex Diamondback 20-60x60 Spotting Scope - Angled
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Optics For Sale
Including mounting systems
Vortex Diamondback 20-60x60 Spotting Scope - Angled
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
05-15-2017, 03:19 PM
martinakl
Silver Member
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: 83704
Posts: 285
Vortex Diamondback 20-60x60 Spotting Scope - Angled
Lightly used. No issues, no damage. Not much to say, title says it all. I just don't use it.
$300.00 shipped CONUS
Trades: lightly used, comparable street-priced binoculars in the 8-10 power range ($500 list, $400 street price). Vortex, Leupold, Cabelas brand.
I'll get some pictures up tonight.
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Seekins 1" Low Rings
|
Vortex razor 5x20 gen 1 MOA/MOA
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
08:38 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC