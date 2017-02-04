Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page Vortex dbk hp 4-16 and 2-8 priced for quick sale. I think.
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

Vortex dbk hp 4-16 and 2-8 priced for quick sale. I think.
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-02-2017, 11:49 AM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Florida
Posts: 592
Vortex dbk hp 4-16 and 2-8 priced for quick sale. I think.
Both with box, 4-16 has sunshade but misplaced bikini cover. 2-8 has bikini cover. No issues with glass in either. Prices are shipped conus, PayPal after fees or usps mo

4-16 has slight ring marks, couple minor use marks but nothing terrible. $250
2-8 has ring marks, random streaks in finish and a nick here or there. $125
If bought together $360

I killed a buck at the last minute of light in thick timber with the 2-8, they are not alpha glass but serve they're purpose and I would say are a good value at they're price point. The 4-16 was on my brothers creedmoor, he was questioning the focus but he's had issues with multiple scopes so I think his eye is the problem. If it happens to have an issue and needs a ride back to vortex we know they'll make it right for you and I apologize for the inconvenience, I doubt that's the case but i priced these to make up for possibility of that happening. I like full disclosure so I try to be honest in my listings. May be cross posted
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Vortex dbk hp 4-16 and 2-8 priced for quick sale. I think.-img_5600.jpg  
Last edited by Smokepoles; 04-02-2017 at 12:24 PM.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« WTS: Talley Lightweight 1" 2-piece rings for Kimber 84M | Nightforce ATACR F1 5-25 MOAR »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:10 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC