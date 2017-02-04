Vortex dbk hp 4-16 and 2-8 priced for quick sale. I think. Both with box, 4-16 has sunshade but misplaced bikini cover. 2-8 has bikini cover. No issues with glass in either. Prices are shipped conus, PayPal after fees or usps mo



4-16 has slight ring marks, couple minor use marks but nothing terrible. $250

2-8 has ring marks, random streaks in finish and a nick here or there. $125

If bought together $360



I killed a buck at the last minute of light in thick timber with the 2-8, they are not alpha glass but serve they're purpose and I would say are a good value at they're price point. The 4-16 was on my brothers creedmoor, he was questioning the focus but he's had issues with multiple scopes so I think his eye is the problem. If it happens to have an issue and needs a ride back to vortex we know they'll make it right for you and I apologize for the inconvenience, I doubt that's the case but i priced these to make up for possibility of that happening. I like full disclosure so I try to be honest in my listings.