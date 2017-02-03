Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Vortex 35mm Precision Rings
Unread 03-02-2017, 02:31 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: May 2011
Location: Idaho
Posts: 278
Vortex 35mm Precision Rings
I have a set of Vortex precision rings I no longer need, height is .95, they are in excellent condition, only mounted on my 260 for a couple months. $100 tyd
