Vortex 30mm .970 rings
Vortex 30mm .970 rings
Have a like new set of vortex 30mm .970 high rings. These are their precision matched rings. Looking for 90 shipped or trade for a set of same rings in the 1.450 height or similar.
Only Four Things Important In This Life.
1. GOD
2. COUNTRY
3. FAMILY
4. PROTECTING/HONORING THE ABOVE THREE
