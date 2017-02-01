Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
01-02-2017, 07:35 PM
Remmy700
Platinum Member
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: New Mexico
Posts: 1,388
Vortex 30mm .970 rings
Have a like new set of vortex 30mm .970 high rings. These are their precision matched rings. Looking for 90 shipped or trade for a set of same rings in the 1.450 height or similar.
__________________
Only Four Things Important In This Life.
1. GOD
2. COUNTRY
3. FAMILY
4. PROTECTING/HONORING THE ABOVE THREE
