Vortex 30mm .970 rings

Have a like new set of vortex 30mm .970 high rings. These are their precision matched rings. Looking for 90 shipped or trade for a set of same rings in the 1.450 height or similar.

__________________

Only Four Things Important In This Life.

1. GOD

2. COUNTRY

3. FAMILY

4. PROTECTING/HONORING THE ABOVE THREE