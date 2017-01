Viper pst 6-24 ffp / 700.00 obo I have a vortex viper pst 6x24x50 ffp that is used but still works great. There is a few marks on it and some paint missing on the top of the turrets on the knurling. No nicks in the metal just in the finish. Glass is perfect. I have the box, shims, and sun shade. My pictures aren't the best sorry I'll try to get more.



700.00 obo shipped.



Level comes with it but no rings sorry. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger