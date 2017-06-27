Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Viper pst 6-24 ffp
Viper pst 6-24 ffp
06-27-2017, 10:08 AM
acmoody
Junior Member
Join Date: Sep 2010
Posts: 2
Viper pst 6-24 ffp
Viper pst 6-24 pst first focal plane. Ebr-1 moa reticle
Only mounted one season since being returned from vortex. Scope is in great shape!
Night force titanium ultra light rings will separate if requested
800 package deal
700 scope only
06-27-2017, 10:29 AM
doug b
Silver Member
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Lodi Ohio
Posts: 125
Re: Viper pst 6-24 ffp
If that was in mils, it would be gone! Nice scope
