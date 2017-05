Viper HS LR 2.5-10x32 FFP XLR MOA $550 Shipped Scope is as new, mounted but never used I am going with a larger objective. Everything that it came with new is included, box, caps, manual, warranty card, pin, etc.. No ring marks(they were never tightened up), no scuffs, no scratches or rub marks. These are no longer in production and hard to find. Papal gift or USPS MO

Trades Razor® HD LH™ 3-15 x 42 HSR-4 or VX-6 3-18x44 Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger









__________________