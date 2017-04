Vectronix Terrapin For Sale Includes original case and two spare batteries not shown in photos. All like new. Unit has two small, 1/4" scuff marks that don't show in the photos and one has to look for them on the unit. Otherwise all is like new in box. PM me or email with your 'phone number and I'll call you if you like. First $1800 takes all. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger