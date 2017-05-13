Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Optics For Sale
Uso lr17
Uso lr17
05-13-2017, 09:25 AM
dc3483
Bronze Member
Join Date: May 2007
Posts: 92
Uso lr17
Selling a like new USO LR17 with EREK knives and push button illumination MDMOA reticle & MOA turrets comes with sunshade and ARD wanting to get $1500 shipped low Seekins rings included also
Thanks
«
Vortex Razor HD LH 3-15 HSR-4
|
wts: burris mtac 4.5-14x42 scope (ct)
»
