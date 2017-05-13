Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Uso lr17
Selling a like new USO LR17 with EREK knives and push button illumination MDMOA reticle & MOA turrets comes with sunshade and ARD wanting to get $1500 shipped low Seekins rings included also
Thanks

