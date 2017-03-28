Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
USNV PVS 7 GEN 3 goggles
USNV PVS 7 GEN 3 goggles
03-28-2017, 09:02 PM
ekmclendon
USNV PVS 7 GEN 3 goggles
Excellent condition US night vision brand PVS 7 goggles. They are generation 3 and in perfect working condition. Will come with storage bag and 3x magnifier lens. $2500 shipped
03-28-2017, 09:04 PM
ekmclendon
Re: USNV PVS 7 GEN 3 goggles
03-28-2017, 09:06 PM
ekmclendon
Re: USNV PVS 7 GEN 3 goggles
03-28-2017, 09:07 PM
ekmclendon
Re: USNV PVS 7 GEN 3 goggles
