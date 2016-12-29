     close
US Optics ST-10 with Nightforce UL low rings
Unread 12-29-2016, 07:31 PM
Join Date: Dec 2016
Posts: 4
US Optics ST-10 with Nightforce UL low rings
Up for sale is my almost new US Optics ST-10 mil gap scope with Nightforce (A118) Ultralite 30mm low rings. Butler Creek flip up caps are also included. I purchased these new at the end of November and they are in as close to perfect condition as you can get. The original US Optics box will be provided with documentation and tools. I found a good deal on the scope I really wanted, so I'm selling this to fund it. Here is a link to the same model https://www.amazon.com/Optics-ST-10-...s+optics+st-10.

I am not home at the moment so I don't have any pictures. It has been mounted and leveled once on a Nightforce rail and I will leave the rings attached.

Please let me know if you have any questions. Thanks!

Price - $1500 PayPal'd and USPS priority shipped within the US
