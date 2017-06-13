Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Optics For Sale

US Optics SR-8c Red Dot 1-8x FFP
06-13-2017, 11:44 AM
Join Date: Jan 2013
Posts: 5
US Optics SR-8c Red Dot 1-8x FFP
I have for sale a US Optics SR-8c Red Dot 1-8x First Focal Plane Scope.

1) Mini EREK elevation knob 1/10 Mil Elev and 2/10 Mil Wind.
2) RW reticle Mil scale with Open Center Cross hairs and BDC holdovers at 2,3,4,5,6,7 and 800yds.
3) 2 hole quick power throw lever.
4) 30mm tube.
5) Objective Lens 27mm
6) Ocular Lens 32mm
7) 12-position 4moa illuminated Red Dot

This scope retailed for $2,550.00

The scope is on a quick release GDI P-ROM LModel.
The GDI mount retails for $550.00


Total invested is $3,100.00
Selling both together for $2,000.00
I would be wiling to separate.

If you are interested please contact me at 440-552-2340
