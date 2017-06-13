US Optics SR-8c Red Dot 1-8x FFP I have for sale a US Optics SR-8c Red Dot 1-8x First Focal Plane Scope.



1) Mini EREK elevation knob 1/10 Mil Elev and 2/10 Mil Wind.

2) RW reticle Mil scale with Open Center Cross hairs and BDC holdovers at 2,3,4,5,6,7 and 800yds.

3) 2 hole quick power throw lever.

4) 30mm tube.

5) Objective Lens 27mm

6) Ocular Lens 32mm

7) 12-position 4moa illuminated Red Dot



This scope retailed for $2,550.00



The scope is on a quick release GDI P-ROM LModel.

The GDI mount retails for $550.00





Total invested is $3,100.00

Selling both together for $2,000.00

I would be wiling to separate.



If you are interested please contact me at 440-552-2340