Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page US Optics LR-17 - $1500
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

US Optics LR-17 - $1500
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 07-13-2017, 10:30 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2017
Posts: 10
US Optics LR-17 - $1500
Bought brand new at the end of 2015.

Shot roughly 200 rounds with it mounted to my rifle and then stored it away.

It's in practically brand new condition. no scratches/dents/scope ring marks.

Bought direct from US optics for $2,746.

Looking for $1,500.


Feel free to shoot me a text if you have any questions or are interested in buying. Ian: 503-890-9587

Specs:

USO LR-17 (3.2-17x zoom)
-FFP(front focal plane) MPR reticle.
-Mil-Mil
-30mm tube
-44mm objective lense
-TPAL (Turret parallax adjustment locator)
-Digital red reticle illumination
-EREK elevation knob
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
US Optics LR-17 - 00-img_1985.jpg   US Optics LR-17 - 00-img_1987.jpg  

US Optics LR-17 - 00-img_1989.jpg   US Optics LR-17 - 00-img_1997.jpg  

US Optics LR-17 - 00-img_1994.jpg   US Optics LR-17 - 00-img_1996.jpg  

Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Minox 10x52 HG Binoculars | WTS: Nightforce F1 3.5-15x50mm FFP »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:31 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC