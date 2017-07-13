US Optics LR-17 - $1500 Bought brand new at the end of 2015.



Shot roughly 200 rounds with it mounted to my rifle and then stored it away.



It's in practically brand new condition. no scratches/dents/scope ring marks.



Bought direct from US optics for $2,746.



Looking for $1,500.





Feel free to shoot me a text if you have any questions or are interested in buying. Ian: 503-890-9587



Specs:



USO LR-17 (3.2-17x zoom)

-FFP(front focal plane) MPR reticle.

-Mil-Mil

-30mm tube

-44mm objective lense

-TPAL (Turret parallax adjustment locator)

-Digital red reticle illumination

-EREK elevation knob Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger











