Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page US Oprics B-25. GenIIXR reticle. $2800
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

US Oprics B-25. GenIIXR reticle. $2800
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-23-2017, 05:32 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: May 2016
Posts: 3
US Oprics B-25. GenIIXR reticle. $2800
Things have changed since I ordered this scope. I can't keep it. I'm not even going to open the box. So it's still factory sealed.

These sell for over $3000 everywhere so $2800 should be a fair price. I'll ship it and insure it for that to the lower 48.

Text or call me at 208.866.8823. I'm not very good at email but I'll try. thaeb1@gmail.com.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Looking for Zeiss HD5 5-25 Z Plex Locking Turret | Nightforce 5.5-22x56 HS UHV.5 Ret. »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:56 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC