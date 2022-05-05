Two Nightforces for sale! 5.5-22x50 and 3.5-15x56

I have two Nightforce scopes for sale





1. *****SPF****NXS 5.5-22x50 MOAR-T reticle HS ZS has been hunted with but over all is 85-90% has all paper work $1750 OBO has slight ring marks from talleys



2. NXS 3.5-15x56 NP-R1 Had sent it back to NF to get 20 Moa turrets on it but decided against it after they told me the price....lol anyways I had them go completely though it and it looks new again glass is perfect new o rings on turrets $1350 shipped