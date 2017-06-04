Trijicon ACOG 4x32 TA 31 CH Trijicon ACOG 4x32 TA 31 CH. Comes with Larue QR mount. Scope is like new. I have too many optics, it has to go. $850.00 insured tyd. , lower 48. USPS money order or paypal. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger



