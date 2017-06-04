Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page Trijicon ACOG 4x32 TA 31 CH
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

Trijicon ACOG 4x32 TA 31 CH
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-06-2017, 06:22 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2011
Posts: 62
Trijicon ACOG 4x32 TA 31 CH
Trijicon ACOG 4x32 TA 31 CH. Comes with Larue QR mount. Scope is like new. I have too many optics, it has to go. $850.00 insured tyd. , lower 48. USPS money order or paypal.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Trijicon ACOG 4x32 TA 31 CH-20170406_162626_1491514039951_resized_picmonkeyed.jpg   Trijicon ACOG 4x32 TA 31 CH-20170406_162349_resized.jpg  

Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Leupold VX-3 6.5-20x50mm LR | FS: TPS 30mm Scope rings »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 10:20 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC