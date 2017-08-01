Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Optics For Sale
Trijicon ACOG
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Optics For Sale
Including mounting systems
Trijicon ACOG
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
01-08-2017, 06:57 PM
SLEDDER
Bronze Member
Join Date: Jun 2011
Location: Oregon
Posts: 31
Trijicon ACOG
Model TA01 for .556 comes with case, booklet, neoprene cover, "iron sites" Rubber lens covers, and a rail mount for a flat top or picatinny/weaver rail. This has seen very little use. $700 No trades. Need cash to get a cerekote hobby started.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Leica CRF 1200 Rangefinder
|
Monarch 3 5-20x44 BDC NIB Now Only... $400
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
09:10 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC