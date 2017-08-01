     close
Trijicon ACOG
Unread 01-08-2017, 06:57 PM
Trijicon ACOG
Model TA01 for .556 comes with case, booklet, neoprene cover, "iron sites" Rubber lens covers, and a rail mount for a flat top or picatinny/weaver rail. This has seen very little use. $700 No trades. Need cash to get a cerekote hobby started.
