Trijicon AccuPoint 5-20x50mm w/BAC Reticle



Would anybody be interested in a Trijicon AccuPoint scope? It has been on my gun for approx 100 rounds. Never dropped, and the only mark is on the parallax turret from being in my gun safe. Paid more than $1k, only want $850.Asking the buyer to pay shipping and insurance.