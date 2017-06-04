Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Optics For Sale

Trijicon Accupoint 3-9x40 For Sale
Unread 04-06-2017, 12:11 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2014
Location: Lafayette, La
Posts: 40
Trijicon Accupoint 3-9x40 For Sale
Trijicon Accupoint 3-9x40 with amber triangle post reticle. It has some very minor scope ring marks, other than that it's in great shape. Comes with box and paperwork.

$625 shipped.

for quickest response, text 903seventhreesix9270.

Thanks!
