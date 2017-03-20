Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Thermal handheld
03-20-2017, 09:43 PM
hunt4life1
Silver Member
Join Date: Apr 2011
Posts: 159
Thermal handheld
Like new Raytheon x pop thermal. It is like new and used very little. Was over 3000 new
Raytheon X100 Thermal-Eye Camera
Soft protective case
8 AA batteries
Neck strap & Wrist strap
Lens Cover
$1300 obo
«
Schmidt Bender PMII 4-16x50
|
Leupold VX-3i 8.5-25x50mm NIB
»
