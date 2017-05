Tenpoint crossbow scope My dad cannot draw his bow due to a shoulder injury, so he just purchased his first crossbow. It came with a nice scope, but the State of Idaho does not allow magnification. He purchased a tenpoint titan SS accudraw (899.99)from cabelas. The scope he has for sale is the scope that comes with this crossbow. It has red and green dots I believe. I am not sure about other States laws so please check if magnification is legal. Anyone interested?