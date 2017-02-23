Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Tech Sights TSR 200RL
02-23-2017
Join Date: Aug 2010
Location: Dallas, Tx
Posts: 63
Tech Sights TSR 200RL
Tech Sights TSR 200RL for Ruger 10/22 with 3/8" rail. Brand new, never installed. $65 shipped
