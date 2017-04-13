Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Optics For Sale
Tango 4 6-24x50. 6 months old. 699$ shipped
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Optics For Sale
Including mounting systems
Tango 4 6-24x50. 6 months old. 699$ shipped
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
04-13-2017, 11:11 PM
jdmecomber
Silver Member
Join Date: Jan 2016
Posts: 136
Tango 4 6-24x50. 6 months old. 699$ shipped
Upgrading to a Night Force Competiiton Scope. Scope is used very little
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Vx3 6.5-20x50 parallax adj
|
Nightforce 8-32X56mm Zero Stop High speed MIl-Mil
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
07:03 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC