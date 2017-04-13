Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page Tango 4 6-24x50. 6 months old. 699$ shipped
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

Tango 4 6-24x50. 6 months old. 699$ shipped
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-13-2017, 11:11 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2016
Posts: 136
Tango 4 6-24x50. 6 months old. 699$ shipped
Upgrading to a Night Force Competiiton Scope. Scope is used very little
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Vx3 6.5-20x50 parallax adj | Nightforce 8-32X56mm Zero Stop High speed MIl-Mil »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:03 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC