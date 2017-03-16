Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Tangent Theta TT315M - LNIB
03-16-2017
Tangent Theta TT315M - LNIB
Moving all my scopes to H2CMR reticles. Honestly, I've thought long and hard about selling this scope, it's just a great scope. But after weeks of going back and fourth it's up for sale. As you can see, it like new. It sat on my 6.5 SAUM for a little over a year and a half. It's been on one hunting trip. Great low light hunting scope! No dings, no scratches. Very light ring marks (so light they didn't show up in the pictures. Have ran it to 8 mils - tracks perfectly. I did a review on this scope as soon as I got it on the old Hide site and LRH that can be found here:

Tangent Theta TT315M: Initial Impressions

Specs:

3-15x50
Gen2XR illuminated reticle
First focal plane
Box
ARD
Tenebrex caps
New S&B lens cleaning kit

$2500/shipped & insured
Tangent Theta TT315M - LNIB-img_2345.jpg   Tangent Theta TT315M - LNIB-img_2342.jpg  

Tangent Theta TT315M - LNIB-img_2343.jpg   Tangent Theta TT315M - LNIB-img_2341.jpg  

Tangent Theta TT315M - LNIB-img_2340.jpg  
