Tangent Theta TT315M - LNIB



Tangent Theta TT315M: Initial Impressions



$2500/shipped & insured Moving all my scopes to H2CMR reticles. Honestly, I've thought long and hard about selling this scope, it's just a great scope. But after weeks of going back and fourth it's up for sale. As you can see, it like new. It sat on my 6.5 SAUM for a little over a year and a half. It's been on one hunting trip. Great low light hunting scope! No dings, no scratches. Very light ring marks (so light they didn't show up in the pictures. Have ran it to 8 mils - tracks perfectly. I did a review on this scope as soon as I got it on the old Hide site and LRH that can be found here:Specs:3-15x50Gen2XR illuminated reticleFirst focal planeBoxARDTenebrex capsNew S&B lens cleaning kit$2500/shipped & insured








