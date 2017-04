Talley 34mm MED Tactical ring, black armor finish $100 Up for sale, near new set of Talley Tactical 34mm rings. Medium height 1.125in. works out to be the same as a Nightforce HIGH. Rings have been mounted but I'm looking for something shorter. These are for sale at $100 shipped, or I'd trade for equal quality ring in a .900/LOW height 34mm ring. can text pictures if necessary. thanks